Updated lineup for AEW Dynamite

A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

The Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli), led by IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley, will be clashing with NJPW’s LIJ (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan) in six-man tag team action. Bryan Danielson, who clashes with Shingo Takagi at Forbidden Door, will be on commentary. The news was broken this evening by Tony Khan via social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Jay White vs. Rey Fenix Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round

-Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa

-MJF live in Buffalo

-Daniel Garcia to speak

-Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) vs. LIJ (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan)

