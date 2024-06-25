Spoilers: WWE Main Event TV taping results

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, two matches took place in Indianapolis, IN. for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 6/27/2024)

* Akira Tozawa defeated LWO’s Joaquin Wilde.

* The Final Testament’s The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed).

