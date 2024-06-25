Hulk Hogan: “I can tell you what killed WCW”

Hulk Hogan did not participate in the Who Killed WCW? documentary series. However, Hogan came to the defense of former WCW President Eric Bischoff while speaking to Sports Illustrated. Hogan said the following in regards to the American Online merger with Time Warner being a factor in WCW’s demise…

“It’s not the flashiest story, but I can tell you what killed WCW. There was no way WCW was going to survive, not under those circumstances.”

“So many people knock Eric, but there was an opposition he was dealing with from the higher-ups in the company. He just wasn’t going to win that battle. These were executives who had no idea what wrestling was all about, and they had no interest in learning. They wanted more traditional programming. They didn’t want rasslin’ in their high-brow portfolio. They weren’t interested, and nothing else mattered.”

