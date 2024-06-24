Triple H says Raw will have less restrictions on Netflix
– Triple H said on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier today, that WWE will far less restrictions for crowd muting when they move to Netflix, starting in January of 2025.
Triple H talking about not needing to censor words and having more flexibility when Raw moves to Netflix January of 2025
