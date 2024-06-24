Thunder Rosa on the Wyatt Sick6 debut, Harwood on the complexities working for WWE

– During an interview with Power Alphas (via Wrestling Inc), Dax Harwood spoke about his frustrating during FTR’s time on the WWE main roster, where he said it felt like a fight every day. He noted that there were a lot of issues for the team due to Vince McMahon having different ideas of what a wrestler should be.

He said: “Everything that, at the time, Vince McMahon loved about a professional wrestler … Cash and I were the complete antithesis to that. We were not his bodybuilders. We didn’t meet his height requirements … I knew it was going to be a fight on the main roster, and it was. Almost every day it was a fight. [Triple H] admired your wrestling and your work and what you brought to the table in-ring more than Vince did at the time. Vince had his idea of what a successful professional wrestler is … We were the opposite of that.“

– During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on the debut of the Wyatt Sick6 last Monday on wWE RAW.

She said: “Nikki Cross is back again … [and] the mask is super scary. I love the way that they presented the family — the feeling of being in a haunted house, in those three rooms that they had in there. It was just timed really, really well. People were just waiting for it, because they teased it so well. I want to see the motives. The question is also, when you have a scary character, how are you going to develop that into the ring? One of the issues we had before [with] Uncle Howdy was that match here in San Antonio during [the 2023] Royal Rumble. … It just didn’t click well, so I’m just trying to figure it out.“

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

