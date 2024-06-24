Chael Sonnen says McMahon and other WWE executives demanded sexual favors for bigger spots

Former MMA Fighter Chael Sonnen Accuses Vince McMahon of Sexual Misconduct

During his recent appearance on the “FLAGRANT” podcast, Sonnen claimed it’s not a secret that Vince McMahon had slept with both male and female wrestlers. Sonnen also discussed the topic on The Jim Rome Show.

“I never met Vince, and I know 11 people that he slept with—eight of them women, all consenting adults, so which is the implication to [the others being men],” said Sonnen. “I was talking trash but I wasn’t joking on ‘The Jim Rome Show.’ Anyway, I mean, when Vince got me-too’d out of the business I did think it was a surprise. But as good as he is, I would not completely count out that he couldn’t come back. But when the men start coming out, it will be a different story.”

Sonnen added that McMahon held back careers of those who didn’t agree to his advances:

“He would hold their careers over him, just like he would the women. It was the same thing. You get paid more, you get pushed more. This is not a secret in the industry. Like, I’m not talking trash. This was very well known. But, I mean, Shawn Michaels, like guys that you would know there was … [when asked if McMahon and Michaels slept together, he replied] or whatever it is that they [were doing].”

Sonnen says McMahon and other WWE executives have demanded sexual favors from wrestlers in exchange for bigger spots on the card:

“There is a lot of homosexuals that Vince came across but there were also straight guys that just wanted a push in the business, where it, like, turned into prostitution. That was very well known … And not just Vince, Pat Patterson, and some other executives [did too],” said Sonnen. “Everybody would know, ‘[McMahon would think] This girl turned me down, she’s pulled off TV,'” said Sonnen.

Patterson, along with a few others, were accused of sexually harassing underage ring boys. Sonnen believes that McMahon’s children, Stephanie and Shane, knew about the allegations and that these revelations were not secret.

WWE, Vince McMahon, and others have not yet responded to these allegations.

Source: FLAGRANT

