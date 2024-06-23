WWE Raw Match Added For Monday’s Show In Indianapolis, IN.

WWE has announced a new match for Monday’s Raw.

The company confirmed the addition of Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for Monday’s show in Indianapolis, IN.

Previously scheduled for the 6/24 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifiers, as well as Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston and an appearance by Drew McIntyre.

Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.

Will @wwe_kaiser gain a measure of payback or does the @bronbreakkerwwe rampage roll on? Find out TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/iIe0WO0y5w — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2024

