WWE Raw Match Added For Monday’s Show In Indianapolis, IN.

Jun 23, 2024 - by Matt Boone

WWE has announced a new match for Monday’s Raw.

The company confirmed the addition of Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for Monday’s show in Indianapolis, IN.

Previously scheduled for the 6/24 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifiers, as well as Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston and an appearance by Drew McIntyre.

