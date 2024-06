IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley went to war this morning in the main event of “Bloodsport: Bushido at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Japan against Josh Barnett, that ended in a 20 minute time limit draw.

The two competitors agreed to a 5 minute overtime, in which Moxley won by TKO strikes/referee stoppage.

