Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise Appearance At AIW Event This Weekend

Jun 23, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Jeff Jarrett turned up at the AIW event on Saturday night.

The AEW star made an unadvertised surprise appearance at the AIW: Shook Ones show on June 22.

Jarrett hit “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop with steel chair shots before blasting Nathan Zegura with a guitar shot.

Jeff Jarrett has been announced for the AIW: Absolution event on July 13, 2024 in Cleveland, OH.

