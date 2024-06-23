Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise Appearance At AIW Event This Weekend

Jeff Jarrett turned up at the AIW event on Saturday night.

The AEW star made an unadvertised surprise appearance at the AIW: Shook Ones show on June 22.

Jarrett hit “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop with steel chair shots before blasting Nathan Zegura with a guitar shot.

Jeff Jarrett has been announced for the AIW: Absolution event on July 13, 2024 in Cleveland, OH.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

