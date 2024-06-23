Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise Appearance At AIW Event This Weekend
Jeff Jarrett turned up at the AIW event on Saturday night.
The AEW star made an unadvertised surprise appearance at the AIW: Shook Ones show on June 22.
Jarrett hit “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop with steel chair shots before blasting Nathan Zegura with a guitar shot.
Jeff Jarrett has been announced for the AIW: Absolution event on July 13, 2024 in Cleveland, OH.
.@karenjarrett distracts @NathanZegura, @FilthyTomLawlor & @JoshuaBishop_ so that The Last Outlaw @RealJeffJarrett can attack & drop Zegura with the Stroke! @aiwrestling #AIWShook pic.twitter.com/ULAKHrUbwr
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) June 23, 2024
JEFF FUCKING JARRETT #AIWShook pic.twitter.com/bAtWBLUqeq
— Mique Lewis (@MikeLewis216) June 23, 2024
Holy shit! @RealJeffJarrett just showed up in @aiwrestling!! Tune into @FiteTV to see the rest of #AIWShook pic.twitter.com/9FL4dI46Hc
— Austin “The Slugger” James (@Austin_James23) June 23, 2024
.@RealJeffJarrett breaks a guitar over the head of @NathanZegura! @aiwrestling #AIWShook pic.twitter.com/MZU80uoRjP
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) June 23, 2024
July 13th Cleveland, OH
Tickets: https://t.co/WoJCKTNfsV pic.twitter.com/IzqW3EzQRu
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) June 23, 2024