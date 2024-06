– The Undertaker explains why he’s a Gunther guy.

“Gunther is my guy. Two years ago he had about a 10-minute conversation with my little boy. My little boy is fascinated by him. Colt is fascinated by him. They had a conversation out of the clear blue and he sat there and just talked to him. That’s not why he’s my guy. He’s my guy because he knows how to work and tell a story. I’m real high on him.”

(Six Feet Under)

