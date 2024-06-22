Producers Revealed For Matches, Segments On 6/21 SmackDown

The match and segment producers for the June 21, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked these matches and segments on the 6/21 show from AllState Arena in Chicago, Ill.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (6/21/2024)

* Jamie Noble produced the CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Bloodline opening segment

* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier

* Jamie Noble produced the Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga Money In The Bank qualifier

* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Logan Paul segment

* Shawn Daivari produced the Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller Money In The Bank qualifier

* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event match

* Shane Helms produced the Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson dark match

