MJF on not going to WWE, update on Joe Hendry’s most viewed tweet

– MJF on why he signed an extension with AEW, instead of going to WWE…

“It was a very easy decision for me, mainly because Tony Khan is paying me an exorbitant amount of money. But outside of that, I believe in AEW and it’s where the best wrestle.”

– Joe Hendry’s arrival in NXT now officially ranks as the highest viewed tweet on WWE’s official X in 2024.

14.3M Views | 100K Likes

