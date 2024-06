Top matches planned for Summerslam, fan posts photo of Wyatt6 after Raw

– As of right now, CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight are all earmarked for SummerSlam, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Via X…

A fan in Texas ran into the Wyatt6 catching a burger after their massacre #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/0pWzzD4uvD — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 21, 2024

