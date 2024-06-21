Madusa and Giulia notes

– Madusa (via Busted Open Radio) Blames Lack of Leadership on Backstage Chaos in WCW

“There was a lot of unhappy talent there. And some people call Goldberg neurotic. Some people call Nash and Hall f*****g egotistical. Some people call this or that, mismanagement of Bischoff. And then Vince Russo is a crazy f*****g crazy crazy dude, or something. I don’t know. But when you put that combination together, and there’s no cooperation or leadership, this stunk of no leadership. Completely. And so when you get promised things and it doesn’t happen, it’s the result at the end of the day of the person in charge. And that’s why Eric [Bischoff] got a lot of f*****g flack probably.”

– Giulia will NOT be wrestling Roxanne at NXT Heatwave on 7/7, reports The Wrestling Observer Newletter. She is still injured and will not be ready by that date. She is still set to come into NXT later this year.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

