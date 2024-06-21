6/19/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW had a bad night on Wednesday as Dynamite, with the first MJF match commercial free and an extended overrun, doing just 502,000 viewers, down 179,000 viewers from the prior week and a record-low for an episode in its usual time slot. Dynamite had a 0.16 rating in 18-49, down 0.07 from last week and another record low. It placed #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

