WWE files a new trademark, TNA remembers Don West, Renee shares a Moxley story

– WWE has filed a trademark on the name CAESAR SIKOA…

– TNA noted:

Tonight, we honor the memory of the late Don West on his birthday anniversary. This main event is dedicated to you, Don. Thank you for all the unforgettable moments and your passion for TNA Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/VrYRcjp2OL

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 21, 2024