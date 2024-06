AEW taped matches during Thursday’s Collision taping for next week’s Rampage…

* Orange Cassidy def. The Outrunners

* Gabriel Kidd & Roderick Strong def. The Infantry

* El Phantasmo def. AR Fox

* Queen Aminata def. Skye Blue. Blue attacked Aminata after and locked in a Dragon Sleeper until Red Velvet made the save.

* Shingo Takagi def. Dalton Castle

source: PWInsider

