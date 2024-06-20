Logan Paul defends his lack of title defenses, Charlotte Flair provides an update

Logan Paul is the now the second longest reigning United States Champion of the past decade however he has only made 2 defenses. Paul responded to Humble Wrestling who pointed out that stat.

Work smarter not harder https://t.co/a8prDu5LQK — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 19, 2024

– Charlotte Flair provided an injury update…

top of the mountain…….. pic.twitter.com/qEE5VJKTjR — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

