Joe Hendry reveals he didn’t know about his WWE NXT debut until last-minute

Joe Hendry revealed that he didn’t know he was making his WWE NXT debut until the day before he found out about the opportunity.

“I had 2 flights booked, one if it was happening and one if it wasn’t happening, but I didn’t know for sure until the day before. I literally went straight from doing Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to the airport and straight to Orlando.”

He went on to thank those involving in making his NXT debut happen and expressed his hopes that this is the beginning of more to come between WWE and TNA.

“I’m extremely grateful to all the staff in the Performance Center from the wrestlers themselves to the coaches, to production, to all the staff, the medical, everyone in there made me feel so at home and they were so open to collaborating.

I feel like I really learned something, I feel like we were able to showcase TNA as well and I think what went down was a classic example of when everybody wins. TNA wins, NXT wins, the fans win, everybody got benefit out of this and everybody won and I think this is just the beginning of an amazing time in professional wrestling.”

