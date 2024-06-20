Cena feeling great at 47, Belair recalls moment she knew she had “magic” with Cargill

– John Cena tells PEOPLE/a> that he feels better than ever at 47 years of age:

“I feel as if I am operating at my best when I talk about health. Graduating from Springfield College, their ethos was ‘spirit, mind and body.’ It’s not just how you look, it’s how you think, and also what’s on the inside. So I would say from a spirit of mine and a body standpoint at 47, I’m the best I’ve been in all 47 of my years on this earth.”

–

Bianca Belair discussed when she first became aware of Jade Cargill and how The EST knew that there was something special when they first met face-to-face in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble:

“Well even before she came, I always heard rumblings of people saying that it was a dream match for Jade and I to go against each other. But more so when she got to WWE, I started seeing the possibilities because before, in my mind, it wasn’t possible. So once she got to WWE, I started seeing the possibilities – whether it was us going against each other or being on the same side and being in a tag match.

Our first interaction really was the Royal Rumble and we saw how crazy the crowd went with us just doing a military press across from each other, we saw the magic that was there and saw the possibility of how big this could be. So I was super excited to join forces with her, being in a tag team with her, elevate this tag team division and really highlight the women that are on this roster and in this tag team division. I’m just super excited to be a part of a tag team with her and I think that we’re going to take it to some amazing heights.”

