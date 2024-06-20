6/18/24 WWE NXT Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the June 18th edition of NXT on the USA Network.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, NXT drew 724,000 viewers and scored a 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are up from the June 11th episode, which drew 718,000 viewers and scored a 0.22 in the key demo. This is impressive considering the yellow and black brand was up against Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which was watched by 4,150,000 viewers.

NXT took place at the WWE Performance Center and saw surprise appearances from TNA superstars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

