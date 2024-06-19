WWE reportedly pleased with Wyatt Sick6 debut, Kevin Kelly on Jericho’s Learning Tree Persona

– A new report from Fightful Select reveals that those backstage in WWE were pleased with the way the debut came across.

The report notes that a stage had to be quickly constructed to allow for the Nikki Cross reveal, and officials were happy with the camera shot that revealed Cross before panning backstage and following Howdy into the arena while showing the backstage carnage. Continuing, the report indicates that officials were especially pleased with the invested reaction from the crowd in Corpus Christi, TX, as that city is known for having a low energy audience.

– Kevin Kelly recently discussed his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s latest gimmick as The Learning Tree in AEW. Jericho took on the persona in recent weeks, and the former AEW announcer spoke in an appearance on Eric Bischoff’s Wise Choices about how he believes Jericho will be able to make the character work and get it over with fans.

“You can never discount Chris Jericho’s ability to get new things over,” Kelly said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It’s like he always wants to challenge himself and do different things. It is where he sees himself at this time in his career, so let’s look at it at it from that point of view.”

He continued, “And I think that will help the audience embrace it. It is a little inside baseball’ and I think that might be where some people miss out.”

Jericho has gathered a small group around him including Big Bill, and Bryan Keith, and recently talked about how much he’s enjoying the character.

