6/19/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Fairfax, Virginia.

Match 1 – Singles Match

MJF vs. Rush

They exchange shots as the bell rings, and then exchange chops before MJF pokes Rush in the eye. Rush comes back with a headbutt and follows with a right hand as MKF bleeds from the mouth. Rush stomps on MJF and follows with another chop. MJF comes back with a sunset flip for a two count, but then Rush drops him with a right hand. Rush delivers elbow strikes in the corner, and then kicks MJF in the face. MJF comes back with right hands, but Rush turns it back around with rights of his own. Rush stomps on MJF again and applies a rear chin-lock. MJF gets free, but Rush drops him with a snap suplex and a running knee strike for a two count. Rush grabs MJF again, but MJF counters with an inside cradle and a back-slide, both for two count. MJF drops Rush with a DDT and gets another two count. MJF rakes Rush’s back and goes for a pile-driver, but Rush gets free.

Rush goes after MJF’s knee, but MJF counters with a pile-driver for a two count. MJF charges, but Rush counters and suplexes him into the corner. Rush charges now, but MJF counters with a mule kick. MF goes to the ropes, but slips and Rush drops him with a right hand. Rush drops MJF with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Rush delivers a right hand that sends MJF to the floor, and then throws him into the barricade a few times. Rush throws a chair into the ring, and then grabs the camera cable and begins whipping MJF with it behind the referee’s back. Rush chokes MJF with the cable and puts him in a chair. Rush goes for the Bull’s Horns, but MJF trips him into the chair and gets him back into the ring. MJF goes for a brain buster on the apron, but Rush counters with an elbow strike and suplexes MJF back to the floor.

Rush gets MJF back into the ring and puts him in the corner. Rush goes for Bull’s Horns again, but MJF counters with a clothesline. MJF delivers a spine-buster and delivers a series of left hands. MJF slams Rush’s head into the top turnbuckle repeatedly, and then delivers more lefts in the corner. MJF bites Rush’s head and follows with the Heat Seeker. MJF delivers a brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, Cage of Agony and Hechicero are on the screen. Brian Cage says the EVPs wanted them to pass along their congratulations to MJF and to let him know that he has a match against Hechicero at Forbidden Door.

Footage of the match between Dustin Rhodes and Jack Perry from last week’s Dynamite airs.

Renee Young interviews Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy. Briscoe hypes up his team, but Jack Perry walks through and stares at them. Briscoe tells Perry to get out of there, and then hypes up his team again. O’Reilly and Martin leave with Briscoe, and then Cassidy gives Renee a friendship bracelet.

The AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay, and the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, with Prince Nana, make their way to the ring. Ospreay says he is going to prove to Strickland why he is the best wrestler in the world, but then Strickland says he is the best their entire history has led to Forbidden Door. Strickland says he remembers that Ospreay needed Don Callis’s help to beat Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door last year, and then asks Ospreay if he is going to need Callis again. Ospreay says he doesn’t need Callis or the Family, who are shown watching backstage. Ospreay says it only started with Omega, because while Strickland had a “hit row,” he has a hit list and he didn’t miss any of them.

Ospreay says this is Strickland’s first main event as champion, and asks what happens if his kill shot is centimeters off. Ospreay says he won’t miss, and Strickland will wake up the next day without the championship. Strickland says Ospreay said “if” a lot, but he doesn’t work off of ifs. Strickland says this is Ospreay’s first AEW pay-per-view main event period, and he has been busy focusing on other stuff. Strickland asks if he breaks Ospreay’s legs, what is he then? Strickland says Ospreay has to sacrifice a lot more to get into his position, and he isn’t ready to do that yet. Strickland brings up Ospreay’s family, and Ospreay tells him to not do that again. They get face-to-face, but Nana breaks them apart and tells them to save all they got for the match at Forbidden Door. Nana asks “whose house?” and Ospreay says it is his house and leaves the ring.

Strickland stops him and asks what if he does want to make this personal? Strickland tells Ospreay to send his regards to his family, and then Ospreay gets back into the ring and they get face-to-face again and have words.

Don Callis is backstage with the Family. Trent Beretta says Ospreay has betrayed him, but Callis says it will all be fine. Callis leaves with Beretta and Konosuke Takeshita, but Kyle Fletcher doesn’t leave with them.

Match 2 – All Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, and Zack Sabre Jr. (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Trent Beretta)

Everyone except Cassidy and Sabre brawl, and then they are left in the ring as the bell rings. Fletcher comes back in and attacks Cassidy as Briscoe does the same to Sabre. Sabre and Fletcher exchange shots, and then Briscoes follows with a few chops. Fletcher comes back with shots of his own, and then sends him to the floor with a dive through the ropes. O’Reilly takes Fletcher down with a flying knee strike, and then Strong attacks O’Reilly in the ring and chokes him in the ropes. Briscoe sets a chair up and runs the ropes, but Takeshita takes him down. O’Reilly counters Strong and applies a knee-bar in the ropes, and then Sabre locks Cassidy in an octopus hold in the ropes as well. Briscoe uses the chair to dive over the ropes, and then Martin sends Sabre to the outside. Martin takes Takeshita down, and then takes everyone out with a dive to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy and Sabre tag in. They counter each other for a bit before Sabre gets a two count. Sabre applies a side headlock, but Takeshita tags in as Cassidy sends him to the outside. Takeshita drops Cassidy with a right hand and Strong tags himself in. O’Reilly tags in as Takeshita and Strong shove each other. O’Reilly drops Takeshita with a knee strike, but Strong delivers a back-breaker. O’Reilly comes back, and they exchange elbow strikes. O’Reilly slams Strong down and tags in Martin. Martin takes Strong and Sabre down with a double hurricanrana, and then delivers an elbow strike to Fletcher. Fletcher shoves Takeshita out of the way as Martin takes him down with a cross-body. Fletcher comes back and he and Takeshita delivers an assisted avalanche powerbomb to Martin. Takeshita goes for the cover, but it gets broken up at the two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe tags in and delivers shots to everyone on the other team. Briscoe drops Fletcher with a kick and suplexes Strong to the outside. Takeshita rakes Briscoe’s eyes, but Briscoe comes back with a Death Valley Driver. O’Reily tags in as Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow. O’Reilly splashes Takeshita as Martin tags in, and then Cassidy tags in as Martin splashes Takeshita. Cassidy delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but it gets broken up. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch on Takeshita, but Sabre breaks it up and tags in. Sabre delivers the Helluva Kick, but Briscoe comes in the ring and slams him down. Fletcher and O’Reilly exchange shots, and then Strong delivers a back-breaker to O’Reilly. Martin drops Strong, Takeshita drops Martin, Cassidy drops Takeshita, and then O’Reilly and Martin deliver shots to Takeshita as well.

Martin take out Bennett and Taven with a dive, and then Briscoe drops Takeshita with a neck-breaker on the outside. Sabre delivers a kick and an uppercut to O’Reilly, and then Sabre gets a two count on Cassidy. O’Reilly and Cassidy double-team Fletcher, and then Strong slams Cassidy down. Strong delivers a knee strike to O’Reilly after he shoves Cassidy out of the way, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Strong for the pin fall.

Winners: Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Jack Perry attacks Martin on the ramp, and then Briscoe and Takeshita brawl backstage. Cassidy and Sabre stare each other down in the ring before Sabre walks away.

The video package airs for the upcoming match at Forbidden Door between Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer, where both the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship will be on the line.

Rush is backstage, and Callis walks up. Callis talks to him in Spanish before walking away. Rush slaps the locker he is next to and stares after Callis.

Match 3 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

Kazuchika Okada cuts Caster’s mic during his rap, and then the Bucks attack The Acclaimed on the outside. Bowens comes back with a back-body drop to Nicholas on the ramp as Caster gets Matthew in the ring. The bell rings and Caster delivers a few shots. Nicholas tags in, but the Acclaimed double-team him in the corner. Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers and tags Caster back in. Nicholas comes back with a few shots and tags in Matthew, but Caster comes back with a hip toss. Nicholas knees Caster in the back, and then Matthew dropkicks Bowens to the floor. Caster gets sent to the floor and Nicholas stomps on him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster takes Nicholas down, and then Bowens tags in. Bowens delivers shots to the Bucks, and then delivers the Famouser to Nicholas. Bowens’ leg gives out, and Matthew delivers a superkick for a two count. Bowens comes back with a back elbow, but Matthew kicks him in his leg and tags in Nicholas. Nicholas connects with a senton while Matthew holds Bowens in the ropes. Nicholas goes for the cover, but Caster breaks it up. Caster gets sent back to the floor and The Bucks go for the EVP Trigger, but Bowens blocks and delivers shots to both of them. Bowens goes for a kick, but Nicholas blocks it and the Bucks deliver a double superkick. The Bucks deliver another double superkick and Matthew goes for the cover, but Caster breaks it up. Caster get sent out again, and then Bowens tries to come back. Matthew delivers a low-blow behind the referee’s back, and Nicholas tags in.

The Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger and Nicholas goes for the cover, but Caster breaks it up again. Nicholas sends Caster out and takes him out with a dive before throwing him over the barricade. The Bucks double-team Bowens again and slam him to the mat. Nicholas goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Matthew kicks Bowens in his leg a few times and grabs one of the title belts. Matthew goes to swing, but Bowens ducks and Matthew almost hits the referee. Nicholas grabs the other belt and tries to hit Bowens, but Bowens ducks and Nicholas hits Matthew. Nicholas gets sent to the outside, and then The Acclaimed hit The Arrival on Matthew and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Hook and Samoa Joe are backstage, while Katsuyori Shibata is behind the camera. They are outside the Varsity Athletes’ locker room. They barge in looking for a fight, but they find a letter challenging them to a Trios Tag Team Match on Collision, which they accept.

—

Mariah May is in the ring, and she introduces Mino Shirakawa and Toni Storm for their contract signing. May says the match will be difficult for her because she loves both of them. Shirakawa says Storm became a star in AEW, but has gotten soft and weak as champion. Shirakawa says everyone wants her instead of Storm and she is going to take the title and May at Forbidden Door, and then signs the contract.

Storm says if Shirakawa raises her voice like that again, she will slap her tits off. Storm tells Shirakawa to put her chin up, her tits out, and watch for the shoe before signing the contract. May says it is official, and then Shirakawa says May must choose between them.

Saraya and Harley Cameron interrupt and says she is sick of all of this. Anna Jay attacks Shirakawa from behind, and then Saraya and Cameron attack Storm and May in the ring. They prop the table up in the corner, and then Saraya grabs May. Storm comes back and attacks them with her shoe, and then drops Saraya with a German suplex. Storm goes for the hip attack on Saraya, but Cameron and Jay pull her out of the way and Storm crashes through the table. Shirakawa and May are on top of the ramp as Luther checks on Storm in the ring.

The video package for tonight’s main event between Claudio Castagnoli and PAC airs. The brackets for both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments are then revealed:

Men: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC, Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi, Rey Fenix vs. Jay White, Jeff Jarrett vs. a wild card

Women: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida, Mariah May vs. Saraya

Match 4 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Nyla Rose

They lock up, but neither gains the advantage. They lock up again and Statlander delivers a quick shot. Statlander goes for a shoulder tackle, but Rose doesn’t fall and delivers one of her own to send Statlander down. Statlander gets back up, but Rose takes her to the corner and stomps her down. Rose charges, but Statlander dodges and delivers a few shots. Rose comes back with a cross-body and drapes Statlander over the top rope. Rose goes to the corner, but Statlander knocks her to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose backs Statlander into the corner and delivers a corner clothesline. Rose delivers a back elbow in the opposite corner, and then follows with a clothesline. Rose splashes Statlander in the corner and connects with a cannonball senton for a two count. Rose goes for the Beast Bomb, but Statlander fights free and delivers a roundhouse kick. Statlander kicks Rose in the knee and connects with an axe kick for a two count. Statlander stomps on Rose and goes up top. Statlander goes for a 450 splash, but Rose dodges it and delivers a back elbow for a two count. Rose goes up top, but Statlander cuts her off with a quick shot. Statlander sweeps Rose’s legs out and kicks her in the head. Statlander delivers a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

-After the match, Hathaway says he bets Willow Nightingale wants to beat their asses for what they did to her last week. Nightingale appears on the screen and says after she beats Serena Deeb this Friday on Rampage, she will get to beat Statlander’s ass and move one step to her goal of challenging for the Women’s World Championship at All In.

Footage of Private Party getting the better of Big Bill and Chris Jericho last week airs, and then Renee interviews Private Party backstage. Before they can say much, Jericho, Bill, and Bryan Keith interrupt. Jericho tells them to watch out for piledrivers, and then Bill says they made a bad first impression. Bill says he is looking forward to their match on Collision, and then says they will be watching Private Party’s match on Rampage this Friday. Keith tells them they better respect Jericho before walking away.

Matt Menard joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Rhett Titus

Titus attacks Garcia as the bell rings and beats him down in the corner. Garcia comes back with a shotgun dropkick and follows with a few swinging neck-breakers. Garcia locks in a front guillotine, and then slams Titus down for the pin fall.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

-After the match, Cage of Agony and Hechicero attack Garcia and Menard. MJF rushes the ring and takes Hechicero down. MJF bites Bruan Cage in the face, and then delivers a double low-blow to Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. Cage comes back with a clothesline to MJF, and then Hechicero beats him down. Hechicero locks MJF in an arm-breaker, but then Ospreay rushes the ring and delivers shots to Cage and Hechicero. Ospreay and MJF clear the ring, and then get face to face in the ring. MJF nods at Garcia before leaving the ring. Ospreay helps Garcia up and raises his arm in the air before leaving the ring.

Renee interviews Ospreay backstage. Ospreay says he doesn’t give a crap about MJF and he went out there to help Garcia. Brian Cage tries to charge him, but security holds him back as he challenges Ospreay to a match for the International Championship on Collision. Ospreay accepts as security pull Cage away.

Bryan Danielson joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match 6 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

PAC dropkicks Castagnoli into the corner, and then delivers another dropkick to send him to the floor. PAC tries to slam Castagnoli into the barricade, but Castagnoli comes back with a few shots. PAC turns it around and slams Castagnoli into the barricade a couple of times before getting him back into the ring. PAC delivers another dropkick and goes up top, but Castagnoli rolls to the floor. PAC goes after him, but Castagnoli delivers a pop-up uppercut as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC delivers a shot to Castagnoli and drops him with a hurricanrana from the apron. PAC follows with a springboard moonsault and goes for another from the apron, but Castagnoli catches him. PAC counters into a DDT on the floor and gets Castagnoli back into the ring. PAC connects with a springboard elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. PAC pie-faces Castagnoli a few times, and then they exchange shots. PAC delivers a snap suplex and kicks Castagnoli in the face. PAC delivers a few more quick kicks and goes up top. PAC goes for the Black Arrow, but Castagnoli dodges it and delivers a running uppercut for a two count. Castagnoli swings PAC around follows with a running clothesline for a two count. Castagnoli goes for the Ricola Bomb, but PAC transitions into a standing Brutalizer.

Castagnoli gets free and locks in a Sharpshooter. Castagnoli transitions into a cross-face submission, but PAC rolls over into a two count. PAC gets another quick two count, and then they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Castagnoli drops down for another two count, and they exchange two counts again before PAC finally gets a deep cover for the pin fall.

Winner: PAC

-After the match, PAC looks for a handshake, but Castagnoli leaves the ring and shakes his head no as he looks at Danielson.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Private Party in action

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Serena Deeb vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Brian Cage

-Trios Tag Team Match: Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe vs. The Premier Athletes

-Big Bill and Chris Jericho vs. Private Party

Updated card for Forbidden Door:

-AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Ladder Match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Dante Martin vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Mark Briscoe vs. 2 others TBD

-AEW TBS Championship/NJPW Strong Women’s Championship – Winner Takes All Match: Mercedes Mone (c-AEW) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c-NJPW)

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

-Hechicero vs. MJF

-Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

