6/17/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Coming off the Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE and the debut of the Wyatt Sick6 faction, Monday Night Raw drew 1,746,000 viewers this week, up 138,000 viewers from the previous week. Raw went up the final game of the NBA Finals which drew over 12 million viewers.

Hour one of the show started strong with 1,860,000 viewers, then decreased to 1,730,000 in the second hour, and rounded up the night with 1,650,000 viewers for the third hour. That third hour number was the most-watched since April 15.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic with an average of 0.55 rating, up 0.05 from last week.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

