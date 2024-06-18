6/14/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the June 14th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 334,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are up from the June 7th episode, which drew 256,000 viewers and only had a 0.09 in the key demo. Rampage did air against the last hour of the NBA Finals game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

Rampage was taped from the Wells Fargo Arena following the June 12th AEW Dynamite.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

