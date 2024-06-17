WWE Raw Matches Announced For 6/24 In Indianapolis

Matches have been announced for next week’s WWE Raw.

During this week’s show from Corpus Christi, Texas, a few bouts were made official for next week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time red brand program.

On tap for next week’s Raw in Indianapolis, IN. is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed in a men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match.

Also announced is Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier.

Karrion Kross also challenged either New Day member, Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods, to a match on next week’s show. Originally, WWE announced Kross-Woods for tonight’s Raw, but ended up pulling it hours before the show went on the air.

