WWE NXT Opening Match For 6/18 Announced

This week’s episode of WWE NXT will kick off with a bang.

As announced during a commercial break on WWE Raw this week and later confirmed with an official announcement on social media, WWE announced what will be opening up this week’s episode of NXT on USA.

Scheduled to kick off the June 18 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida is the battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ challenger for the NXT Championship match coming up at NXT Heatwave 2024.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

The No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal will KICK OFF #WWENXT tomorrow night! 8/7c on @USANetwork https://t.co/f12L4T9m4A — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2024

