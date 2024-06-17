Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest To Co-Headline WWE Money In The Bank 2024

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line at the next WWE premium live event.

This week’s post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland episode of Raw kicked off with the surprise return of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Rollins came to the ring and was confronted by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who outright offered him a shot at the title with no strings attached.

Rollins was quick to accept and by the end of the show, the match was made official for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

