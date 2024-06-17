Mystery QR code countdown timer expires on Raw tonight

The counter from the QR code that has been showing up on WWE television lately will run out on Monday Night Raw tonight.

“You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable,” the page with the counter says. The QR code, which also aired during the Clash at the Castle: Scotland premium live event, promised that the “ma$$acre is coming.”

The counter is for the arrival of the new faction based on the world of Bray Wyatt, with Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross in it. It’s unclear if they will keep their current names, or in the case of Dallas, continue as Uncle Howdy.

The Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy characters were taken off television in March 2023 after Bray Wyatt had an illness, an illness which ultimately led to his death in August of last year.

Gacy, Lumis, and Cross have also been absent from WWE television for a very long time, although Gacy not as much, while Erick Rowan just recently re-signed with WWE.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

