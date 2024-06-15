WWE grooming a new challenger for Cody Rhodes

Some big news regarding Cody Rhodes and who may be challenging him for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the future.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Bloodline’s new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, will potentially be a future challenger to the American Nightmare. Solo and Cody have an extensive history in WWE, dating back to 2023, with Solo playing a huge role in Cody’s infamous loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Cody did end up dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania 40, with John Cena coming in an taking Solo out during the match.

Cody has defeated Solo in singles-competition already, but with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on his side, things may be different.

