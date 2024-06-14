Undertaker talks Chris Kanyon, note on the NXT battle royal, Drew McIntyre note

– TNA talent expected to be part of the 25-Man Battle Royal to determine Trick’s next challenger, reports Fightful.

– Undertaker on his recent podcast discussed a 2003 incident where he appeared in a segment with Chris Kanyon. In Kanyon’s book and Vice’s documentary about Kanyon’s career, the segment is brought up, and Undertaker was accused of hitting Chris harder than needed with a chair. The accusations are that Undertaker did so because of Kanyon’s sexuality, and ‘another way to drive home the embarrassment’.

“I would expect the same one back” about the chair shot to Kanyon. “I didn’t even know he was gay. I didn’t even know until years later.”, Undertaker said.

Source: Six Feet Under Podcast

– Drew McIntyre revealed on the Clash at the Castle Kickoff event that his wife is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

I’ve very much got my eye on the ball. I’ve never ever been this focused in my life. I didn’t think this was possible. The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family’s heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again in Scotland. I’m back home, I couldn’t have dreamt of this moment. I’m gonna have my people there, my family there, a redo, a chance to make this right. I wasn’t gonna talk about it, but I can’t stop thinking about it, the one person who’s not gonna be there is my wife. She’s in surgery right now, emergency surgery. She told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I’m gonna bring that title home.

McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the event, which takes place in his home country of Scotland.

