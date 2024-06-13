AEW’s Blood and Guts is returning, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre notes
– AEW announced…
BLOOD & GUTS RETURNS!
On Wednesday, July 24th, the @brdgstonearena in Nashville, TN will host the most violent battle in #AEW!
️ Pre-Sale tickets available TOMORROW! Sign up to be an AEW Insider, for early access tickets and so much more at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/Iq10PGDNXJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024
– WWE has announced Ricochet will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time due to his injuries.
– WWE posted…
.@DMcIntyreWWE is "running on Scottish adrenaline" ahead of his showdown with @ArcherOfInfamy at this Saturday's #WWECastle
dmcintyrewwe | Instagram pic.twitter.com/4RDGryXUuk
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024