Ricochet update
PWInsider reports WWE is considering one final appearance for Ricochet given there is still some time left on Ricochet’s contract and seeing the huge amount of attention he received when news of him exiting broke.
There was at least a creative pitch for him to potentially return for one more appearance, but whether that actually happens remains to be seen.
The belief is his contract expires sometime around July.
Honestly, that’s where I thought it was going after the Breakker thing – some sort of storyline where Sam’s like “I can’t keep watching this and worrying about you, either you retire or we can’t be together” and he agrees for her sake. That would at least be kind of a better sendoff than having the last we see of him be getting carted off in an ambulance.
Then, because wrestling is wrestling, in 90 days he’s in AEW back under a mask as Prince Puma and somehow no one knows it’s him. Except that since WWE liked making those little puns every once in a while (“Ricochet has the quickness of a puma,” etc.), AEW will throw one in from time to time because Tony can’t not respond (“Puma goes ricocheting off the ropes,” etc.).