Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE working together

Jun 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

A ‘MAJOR’ announcement will be made from NOAH and WWE this Sunday.

A message from a certain wrestler will also be released.

This will take place during their Yokohama BUNTAI event this Sunday June 16th 2024.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Angel Hayze

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal