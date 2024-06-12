Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE working together

A ‘MAJOR’ announcement will be made from NOAH and WWE this Sunday.

A message from a certain wrestler will also be released.

This will take place during their Yokohama BUNTAI event this Sunday June 16th 2024.

#BREAKING A MAJOR announcement from NOAH & WWE will be made at our Yokohama BUNTAI event on Sunday!

A message from a certain wrestler will also be released!

LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE

English commentary

▶️ https://t.co/rfRFSuLSp0#noah_ghc #WWE#アベマでNOAH#アベマでWWE pic.twitter.com/ryyeoyeIQu

— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 12, 2024