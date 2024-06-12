Logan Paul meets Donald Trump (photo), The Grizzled Young Veterans/AEW update

– WWE United States Champion Logan Paul met with Donald Trump for an IMPAULSIVE podcast episode.

United States Champion United States President @realDonaldTrump Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive pic.twitter.com/h9X1sKMfiu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 12, 2024

– AEW and The Grizzled Young Veterans have had talks about potential contracts, Fightful Select has learned.

