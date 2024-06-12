Logan Paul meets Donald Trump (photo), The Grizzled Young Veterans/AEW update
– WWE United States Champion Logan Paul met with Donald Trump for an IMPAULSIVE podcast episode.
United States Champion United States President @realDonaldTrump
– AEW and The Grizzled Young Veterans have had talks about potential contracts, Fightful Select has learned.
Logan Paul met with Donald Trump or A clown meets another clown for a podcast.
“A clown meets a convicted felon for a podcast.”
Fixed
A WWE Hall of Famer meets the current WWE US Champion. This is a good PR crossover for both of them. There will be so much coping and seething from the champagne socialist set on this.
Trump handing a T-Shirt to Paul with his mugshot is yet another poke in the eye to the ever embarrassing, corrupt state officials. Trump is a “felon” along the lines of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. You just got to love it.