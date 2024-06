– CM Punk has now signed with Paradigm Talent Agency with plans to “expand his presence in entertainment.”

Punk has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

(Deadline)

– Tony Khan recently declined to talk about Ricochet:

“If it’s ok with you, I would rather not talk about wrestlers that are still working for someone else.”

(via interview with TVInsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email