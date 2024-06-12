AEW talent backstage at WWE NXT

Rebel was backstage according to Fightful Select. At this time it is not known why she was there but she had appeared for NXT on numerous occasions in the past. The report does specify that she is still under contract to AEW and remains on the rival promotion’s roster page. That being said, Rebel has not appeared on-screen for AEW since 2022.

She mainly accompanied former women’s champion Britt Baker to the ring. Baker has also been absent from AEW programming for quite some time.

