Collision on Saturday night drew 388,000 viewers, up 10,000 viewers from the previous week. This episode had some stiff competition from the NHL Stanley Cup Final on ABC as well as UFC Fight Night on ESPN. Collision had a 0.13 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the prior week and was #5 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

