6/12/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

The AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, makes his way to the ring with Prince Nana. Strickland talks about his upcoming title defense against Will Ospreay, and then says he has seen the assassin inside if Ospreay recently, but not at Double or Nothing. Strickland says he will shoot to kill at Forbidden Door, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect Ospreay. Strickland says Ospreay is a fighting champion, unlike some certain EVPs who haven’t defended their tag titles since they won them.

The Elite come to the stage and interrupt. Kazuchika Okada tells Strickland that this is his house, and then Nicholas Jackson says they have some business to address. Nicholas talks about all the people they’ve beaten recently and says half the roster is gone because of them. Nicholas says people in the back say they aren’t violent enough, but then lays down the challenge for anyone to meet them inside Blood and Guts. Matthew takes the microphone as The Elite get into the ring. Matthew says they think Strickland is cool and he is a champion just like them. Matthew asks Strickland if he wants to be The Elite’s fifth man in Blood and Guts, and then presents him a pair of their sneakers.

Strickland says he doesn’t wear a size nine, says no one wears pearl necklaces anymore, does things for himself now, and is also a philanthropist as Nana throws the sneakers into the crowd. Matthew says an injury bug just landed on Strickland, but The Acclaimed’s music hits and they make the save. Christopher Daniels interrupts and says he would usually let a brawl go all night, but they have too much to get to tonight. Daniels tells everyone to get backstage, except for Jack Perry, whose match starts right now.

Match 1 – AEW TNT Championship Forbidden Door Qualifying Match

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry

Rhodes delivers a few quick shots to Perry, but Perry comes back with a rake of the eyes. Perry sends Rhodes off the ropes, but Rhodes drops him with a clothesline. Rhodes chokes Perry with his shirt and tries to suplex him out of the corner. Perry rips off the turnbuckle pad and delivers a few elbow shots. Perry sends Rhodes to the outside and shoves him into the ring post and the steps. Perry rips up some of the floor padding and goes for a piledriver, but Rhodes counters with a back body drop. Rhodes has been busted open as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry brings a chair into the ring, but the referee takes it away. Perry chokes Rhodes over the middle rope and attempts to get something out of his boot. Perry sets up for a V Trigger, but Rhodes counters with a power slam. They exchange shots and Rhodes eventually drops Perry with a bulldog. Rhodes delivers right hands in the corner and sets delivers a low kick behind the referee’s back. Rhodes delivers more right hands and follows with the Bionic Elbow. Rhodes delivers Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. Perry comes back with a knee to the midsection and slams Rhodes’s head into the exposed turnbuckle. Perry drops Rhodes with a DDT on the exposed concrete, but Rhodes gets back into the ring at the nine count. Perry delivers a low-blow behind the referee’s back, and then follows with a running knee strike for the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Perry

Footage from this past Saturday’s Collision airs, showing the finish of the Kyle O’Reilly/Orange Cassidy match and the aftermath of it all. Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Cassidy, O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe. O’Reilly says they can compete on Saturday, team on Wednesday, and be just fine, and now they have Mark Briscoe with them. Cassidy says it looks like he has a few people who have his back now, and one definitely does. Willow Nightingale walks up, and then Briscoe says today’s word of the day is conglomeration. Briscoe says they have a conglomeration of men who are going to take care of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Roderick Strong later tonight.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Rush vs. Deonn Rusman

Rush delivers a running elbow strike and chops Rusman on the outside. Rush slams Rusman into the barricade a few times, and then follows with right hands and stomps. Rush delivers another chop and gets Rusman back into the ring. Rush delivers the Bull’s Horns and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rush

-After the match, Rush grabs a microphone and stands on Rusman’s head. Rush says Rusman is a typical American and calls him weak. Rush delivers elbow strikes and stomps Rusman in the corner. Rush sets up for the Bull’s Horns again, but MJF’s music hits and he charges the ring for a brawl. They exchange shots, and then both beat down the security guards before turning their attention back to each other. They start brawling again and MJF bites Rush. Rush goes to the outside and pulls MJF out after him. They slam each other into the barricade, and then brawl into the crowd.

They brawl up into the stands, and then MJF sends Rush back down and takes him backstage. Rush comes back and throws a crate at MJF, and then slams him into a table. MJF comes back with a spine-buster through the table, and then Rush hits him with a trashcan. The locker room finally empties and pulls them apart. Excalibur says MJF and Rush will go one-on-one next week to kick off Dynamite, and the entire match will be commercial-free.

Footage of Hook and Samoa Joe beating down The Premier Athletes last Saturday on Collision airs, leading to a match between the two teams later tonight.

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Roderick Strong (w/Don Callis, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Trent Beretta) vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy

Cassidy and Strong start the match, but Cassidy tags in O’Reilly. Strong tags out to Fletcher, and he and O’Reilly exchange forearm strikes. Fletcher follows with a kick to the midsection and drops O’Reilly with a shoulder tackle. O’Reilly comes back with a knee to the midsection and tags in Briscoe. Briscoe delivers a few shots to Fletcher, and then Takeshita tags in. Briscoe and Takeshita exchange shots, and then Takeshita rakes his eyes. Briscoe comes back with a few quick shots, and then Cassidy tags in. Cassidy goes for a cross-body, but Takeshita catches him and swings him into Briscoe. Takeshita takes O’Reilly down as well, and then stomps Cassidy down. Takeshita follows with right hands and tags in Fletcher. Cassidy drops Fletcher and Takeshita with a double hurricanrana, and then Strong gets sent to the outside as well. Briscoe dives into Strong, and then Fletcher drops Briscoe with an elbow strike through the ropes. Cassidy takes everyone down with a flip over the top rope and gets in Beretta’s face. Takeshita comes back with a right hand to Cassidy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy gets a two count on Strong, and then tags in O’Reilly. O’Reilly delivers shots to Strong, and then Fletcher tags in. O’Reilly raps Takeshita’s knee in the ropes, and then Fletcher delivers a few shots. O’Reilly causes Fletcher and Takeshita to collide in the ring, and then delivers leg-whips to both of them. Briscoe tags in, and he and O’Reilly deliver shots to Fletcher and Strong. Briscoe delivers an elbow strike to Strong, and then drops Fletcher with a few shots as well. Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri to Strong, but Strong comes back with a kick to the face. Briscoe comes back with an uppercut and tags in Cassidy. Briscoe and O’Reilly take down Takeshita and Fletcher on the outside, and then get Fletcher back into the ring. Cassidy drops Fletcher with a diving DDT and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Takeshita trips Cassidy up in the corner, and then Fletcher delivers a kick to the face.

Everyone delivers moves to everyone else for a bit, and then Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire to Fletcher. O’Reilly and Cassidy double-team Fletcher for a bit, and then Cassidy goes up top. Strong cuts him off, and then Fletcher kicks him down onto the turnbuckle. Briscoe makes the tag as Fletcher drops Cassidy with a brain buster on the turnbuckle. Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow on Fletcher and goes for the cover, but Strong breaks it up. O’Reilly locks Strong in a guillotine, and then Briscoe goes for J Driller on Fletcher. Takeshita comes in with an elbow strike and a knee strike to Briscoe, and then Fletcher delivers a piledriver on his knee for the pin fall.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Roderick Strong

-After the match, Takeshita, Fletcher, and Strong continue the beat down, but Willow Nightingale’s music hits. Beretta looks confused, but then Kris Statlander brings her from the back and beats her down. Stokely Hathaway tells Nightingale the next time she gets in their business, they will be dragging her to the ER.

Renee hypes up the main event between Rey Fenix and Will Ospreay and says Fenix told her that he is ready to get his title back and that he is one of one.

A video hype package airs for Shingo Takagi, who is entering the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Christopher Daniels says Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks will have eliminator matches next week and all outside parties will be banned from ringside.

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Ari Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Smark Mark Sterling) vs. Hook and Samoa Joe (w/Katusyori Shibata)

Hook and Joe beat down Daivari and Nese during their entrance as Katsuyori Shibata controls the camera on the stage. Joe and Nese get into the ring, and the bell rings. Nese gets a few stomps in, but Joe quickly beats him into the corner with jabs. Joe clubs Nese on the headand tags in Hook. Joe delivers a corner clothesline to Nese and throws him to Hook, who also delivers a clothesline. Nese comes back and tags Hook down, and Daivari tags in. Nese and Daivari double-team Hook in the corner, and make quick tags while doing so. Daivari slams Hook into the corner and goes up top. Daivari dives, but Hook steps out of the way as Joe smirks. Hook drops Nese with a suplex and runs the ropes, but Sterling trips him up. Daivari stomps Hook down, and Shibata drops Sterling with a kick to the face. Joe locks Nese in a Coquina Clutch in the ropes, and then Hook locks Daivari in Redrum for the submission. Shibata also choked Sterling out on the outside.

Winners: Hook and Samoa Joe

A video package airs for the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer says she works hard all over the world instead of walking the red carper. Vauqer says her title isn’t going anywhere at Forbidden Door, but she is going to take the AEW TBS title from Mone.

Match 5 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

Zeuxis backs Mone into the ropes, but they have a clean break. Zeuxis takes Mone down by the hair, and then drops her with a shoulder tackle after Mone sends her off the ropes. Mone comes back with a hot, but Zeuxis comes back with another shot of her own. Mone comes back with the Deja Vu and gets a two count. Mone takes Zeuxis down with an arm-drag, but Zeuxis comes back with a quick two count. Zeuxis delivers a roundhouse kick and follows with another kick to the face, but Mone comes back and pulls Zeuxis to the outside. Mone drops Zeuxis with an arm-drag and gets her back into the ring. Zeuxis comes back with a few shots in the ropes, and then sends Mone back to the floor with a dropkick. Zeuxis drops Mone with a dive through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mone gets a quick two count, but Zeuxis comes back with a few shots. Zeuxis delivers a Liger Bomb and gets a two count. Zeuxis goes for a hurricanrana, but Mone rolls through and gets a two count on a roll-up. Mone kicks Zeuxis in the face, but Zeuxis comes back with double knees to the face and gets a two count. Mone comes back with a bulldog, and then delivers a pair of double knee strikes in the corner. Mone delivers a Meteora for a two count, and then delivers a few suplexes. Zeuxis comes back with a lung-blower and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Zeuxis goes for a moonsault, but Mone rolls out of the way and delivers the Money Maker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

A video package airs for Mina Shirakawa, who will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Forbidden Door. Back in the arena, Renee interviews Storm, who is with Luther and Mariah May. May thanks Storm for entering her into the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and then says Shirakawa wants to have a contract signing with Storm next week. Renee says Storm has a match against Alex Windsor on Rampage, and Storm says everyone always wants a shot at her before they walk away.

—

Big Bill is in the ring, and he says Chris Jericho has taught him that it is never to late to start learning and never too early to start winning. Bill then introduces Jericho, who comes to the ring with Bryan Keith. Jericho hypes up his knew shirt, and then tells the people of Iowa how to grow their corn crops. Jericho says everyone in the Jericho Vortex respects each other, and then says Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen could use more TV Time and introduces them.

Jericho says Private Party has been doing a lot of great things in AEW, but they haven’t been winning matches. Jericho says their basics aren’t up to snuff, and whoever trained them wasn’t very good. Jericho says he knows how to do the basics properly and says they can’t even climb the ropes properly. Kassidy tells Jericho to show them how to do it, and then says everyone wants to see it. Jericho shows them how to climb the ropes and asked if they learned from the Learning Tree, and they say they did. Marq Quen then tells Jericho they have a lesson, and they cut him down. Private Party send Bill and Keith to the outside, and then drop Jericho to the mat in the ring. They connect with a Shooting Star Press and leave the ring as Bill and Keith come back in.

The video package for the upcoming match between Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door airs.

Juice Robinson and The Gunns are backstage. They mock the House of Black for a bit and challenge them to a match this Saturday on Collision.

Match 6 – Singles Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Nick Comoroto

Garcia beats Comoroto down in the corner and kicks him in the face a few times. Will Ospreay is shown watching backstage as Comoroto goes for a press slam. Garcia gets free and takes Comoroto down as MJF is also shown watching backstage. Garcia locks in a guillotine, and then slams him with Red Cross for the pin fall.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Renee interviews Ospreay backstage. Ospreay says he is feeling fine and would love to talk about Garcia and Forbidden Door, but he has a title to defend and a contract to deliver up next.

PAC cuts a promo backstage. He says he has been extorted since his return, and says he is supposed to be the Bastard. PAC says he is angry, and he is at his best when he is angry. PAC says he is entering the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and he is going to win it and go on to Wembley to win the AEW World Championship. PAC then tells the Bang Bang Gang to think Death Triangle have forgotten what they have done to them, because they don’t forget.

Match 7 – AEW International Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

They exchange shots and Ospreay takes advantage with a chop into the ropes. Fenix comes back with a quick strike, and then they block cutters and stand at a stalemate. Ospreay blocks a kick and follows with an elbow strike. Fenix comes back with a hurricanrana to the outside, but Ospreay gets right back on the apron and dodges a few kicks from Fenix. Ospreay sends Fenix to the floor with a kick and comes over the top rope, but Fenix dodges him and drops him with a hurricanrana. Fenix gets Ospreay back into the ring and connects with a frog splash as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix applies an octopus hold, but Ospreay gets free and slams him down. Ospreay kicks Fenix in the face and follows with an elbow strike, as Swerve Strickland is shown in the front row. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two. Fenix comes back with a few shots and gets Ospreay up top. Fenix goes for a hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands on his feet. Ospreay delivers a DDT to Fenix, but Fenox flips through and gets back on his feet. They exchange kicks and counter each other before Ospreay delivers an Air Raid Crash for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay delivers shots, but Fenix comes back and locks in another octopus hold. Fenix drops Ospreay with a crucifix bomb and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Fenix follows with a German suplex and goes for another cover, but Ospreay kicks out again. Ospreay comes back wtih an enzuigiri and goes for the Os-Cutter, but Fenix shoves him away. Ospreay delivers a quick shot and drops Fenix with the Os-Cutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for Hidden Blade, but Fenix drops him with a snap hurricanrana for a two count. Fenix delivers a thrust kick and comes out of the corner, but Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade and goes up top. Ospreay stares Strickland down and hits the Swerve Stromp on Fenix. Ospreay delivers another Hidden Blade and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Strickland gets into the ring. Ospreay offers a handshake, but Strickland does not accept. Nana gets into the ring with the contract, and Strickland tells Ospreay he still thinks this is a game. Strickland tells Ospreay he is not strong enough to hold the world on his shoulders, and then Ospreay takes the World title from him. Ospreay puts the International title on one shoulder and the World title on the other, and then turns back toward Strickland. Ospreay says it looks like he can carry both of them, and then Strickland takes his title back and tells Ospreay he is lucky they are still friends because he would put anybody else in their grave. Strickland and Ospreay stare each other down as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and TMDK

-Trios Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson and The Gunns vs. The House of Black

-AEW TNT Championship Forbidden Door Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

-No Disqualification Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

-Christian Cage’s Father’s Day Special

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Elimiantor Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

-AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA

-MJF vs. Rush

Updated card for Forbidden Door:

-AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Stomr (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Mark Briscoe vs. 3 others TBD

-AEW TBS Championship/NJPW Strong Women’s Championship – Winner Takes All Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

-Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Blood and Guts will take place on Wednesday, July 24th in Nashville, Tennessee.

