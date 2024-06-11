Sexyy Red arrested

TMZ has released surveillance footage of Sexyy Red being involved in an airport brawl which led to her arrest the day before NXT Battleground

Sexyy Red was arrested in New Jersey early Saturday Morning following her involvement in a brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Jordynne Grace posted:

They asked if I had time to do a video with HBK and Sexyy Red.

Wtf do you think? Cancel my other plans.

pic.twitter.com/WekP1NbTlC

— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2024