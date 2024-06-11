Ricochet written off WWE TV as Bron Breakker destroys him

Ricochet was written out of WWE television last night on Raw as he got absolutely destroyed by Bron Breakker in a backstage segment.

The high-flyer first appeared on Raw to save Ilja Dragunov from further damage from Breakker during their match but then Breakker got his revenge, as after spearing Dragunov backstage, he brawled with Ricochet, first throwing him into a production truck similar to what Kevin Nash did with Rey Mysterio during the nWo days, and then powerslammed him into a car windshield.

After commercials, WWE cameras showed Ricochet being loaded into an ambulance and was joined by his real-life girlfriend and Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Ricochet is ending his six-year run with the company and not re-signing a new deal. He is believed to be debuting in AEW fairly soon when his contract runs out. His appearance on Raw was his last one for the company.

