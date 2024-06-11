John Laurinaitis files motion to support arbitration in Janel Grant lawsuit

The legal team representing John Laurinaitis in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed a statement of material facts on June 8 to support to motion to send her lawsuit to arbitration.

In his motion, Laurinaitis says that at all times material to the allegations set forth in the complaint, he was an employee of WWE, and as a full-time employee of WWE, it is his understanding that he was listed as a released party from any and all lawsuits or causes of action by the accuser.

“Pursuant to the terms of the Confidential Settlement Agreement, General Release, and Covenant Not to Sue (Dkt. 30-2) it is my understanding that the sole and exclusive legal method to resolve any disputes related to the Confidential Settlement Agreement would be in binding arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act,” the statement read.

Laurinaitis initially claimed he was a victim in this lawsuit as well and blamed all on Vince McMahon but then made a U-turn and joined forces with McMahon to fight Grant.

The lawsuit has been paused on the suggestion of the United States Justice Department as they move on with their investigation which could result in federal charges being brought forward.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

