WWE NXT News, Notes, and Media
– New NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan says her favorite wrestler growing up was RVD, and she used to emulate him when she was a child.
#wwe #nxt pic.twitter.com/hc1uqVMUvL
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 10, 2024
– Jordynne Grace posted a picture with former seven time TNA Knockouts Champion, Gail Kim.
THE Gail Kim coming to watch me wrestle
Forever my pic.twitter.com/YxauWcU1D7
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2024
– NXT Heatwave headed to Toronto…
#wwe #nxt pic.twitter.com/rYtNb1kddP
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 10, 2024
– WWE posted…
Thank you #WWENXT Universe for a HISTORIC #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/KfzJ8L8xYg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024