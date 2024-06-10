File to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling Debuts “Total Nonstop Summer Tour” Leading Into Yearly Showcase, Bound For Glory, In October

It’s blue skies and sunshine for TNA Wrestling, which launches the inaugural “Total Nonstop Summer Tour,” with star-studded, action-packed pro wrestling shows across the North America, including dream matches, unexpected title matches, truly surprising in-ring appearances and much more.

The “Total Nonstop Summer Tour” kicks off Friday night, June 14, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago: the first of back-to-back TNA shows, leading off with Against All Odds, which will air live worldwide on the TNA+ app.

The “Total Nonstop Summer Tour” wraps in mid-September when TNA makes its long-awaited return to Cleveland with shows on September 13-14.

And then it’s time for Bound For Glory in October – and the TNA showcase event of the year will originate from one of the Top 10 Most Visited Cities In The World, the first pay-per-view TNA has ever held in this city. TNA will announce the location for this year’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Thursday, June 20th – the first official day of summer!

Here’s the schedule for the 2024 “Total Nonstop Summer Tour”:

June 14-15

Cicero Stadium

Chicago, Illinois

June 28-29

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 20-21

Verdun Auditorium

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

August 2-3

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa, Florida

August 30-31

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

September 13-14

TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

Cleveland, Ohio

October 2024

Bound For Glory PPV

Location: One of the Most Visited Cities In The World

“The is going to be a summer to remember for TNA Wrestling with unmatched in-ring action, violent battles, surprise appearances, championship matches every night and so much more,” said Jordynne Grace, the reigning Knockouts World Champion.

The star-studded “Total Nonstop Summer Tour” will feature TNA World Champion Moose, plus Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Mustafa Ali, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, PCO, and more. The Knockouts Division will be well represented this summer, too, with Ash By Elegance, Gisele Shaw, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich, Dani Luna and Jody Threat, among others.

For tickets to all upcoming TNA Wrestling shows, go to: tnawrestling.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

