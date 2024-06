Dave Meltzer responding to PWInsider’s report that stated Ricochet has informed WWE that he plans to leave:

“According to those close to the situation, everything is up in the air”

“The initial PWInsider report had cited multiple sources in stating the 35-year-old had told WWE he was not coming back after his current deal was up. Since that report, this is the first indication that might not be the case.”

source: Wrestling Observer

