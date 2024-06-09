Kelani Jordan Becomes First NXT Women’s North American Champion
The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion has been crowned.
At the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kelani Jordan won the opening contest to become the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.
Jordan hit a split-legged moonsault off the ropes in the corner before scaling the ladder and retrieving the title belt to become the inaugural champion.
She did it!@kelani_wwe makes history by becoming the first-ever #WWENXT Women's North American Champion at #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/LKlu315gib
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024