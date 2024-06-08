Video: Eric Bischoff fires back at Bret Hart

During the first episode of the Who Killed WCW? documentary, Bret Hart was openly critical of the company. Bret referred to Eric Bischoff as “Hulk Hogan’s puppet” and when asked to sum up his thoughts on WCW, he stated the following…

“Thanks for nothing. Go f*ck yourselves.”

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff provided a response to Bret…

“Did I expect Bret Hart to be crabby and grouchy and blame the world? Sure. We hear it every time we hear Bret, he’s angry at somebody, nothing new there.”

“I saw him in Australia a couple of weeks ago. I was there and he was there and I said hello to him, acknowledged him and met his wife and she seems like a very nice person. But you just look at this guy from across the room and he looks… miserable. I don’t know, maybe deep down inside he’s a very joyful person, but he looks miserable, it’s the same old sh*t. Bret didn’t have a f*cking clue what was going on in WCW. Bret would literally show up 20 minutes to an hour before showtime and leave. You wouldn’t hear from him the rest of the week, he was as disconnected as you could possibly be. I’m not criticizing him for that, he was going through a lot at that time.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

