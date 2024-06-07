Updated TNA Against All Odds Card

On last night’s TNA Impact! Mike Santana and Steve Maclin agreed to join forces and face The Rascalz at the Against All Odds event, which takes place on June 14th from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AGAINST ALL ODDS:

TNA World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

TNA Tag Team Championship Match:

The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

