Notes on Kamille, Natalya, and Jose the Assistant

Jun 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former AEW talent Jose the Assistant revealed RUSH actually had to move his family into a gated community for protection after MJF gave him a briefcase of cash on TV last year. Criminals in Mexico saw the clip and began trying to find RUSH’s address.

Kamille on X is disappointed she hasn’t been booked in AEW since signing…

– Natalya posted…

