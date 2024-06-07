Notes on Kamille, Natalya, and Jose the Assistant
– Former AEW talent Jose the Assistant revealed RUSH actually had to move his family into a gated community for protection after MJF gave him a briefcase of cash on TV last year. Criminals in Mexico saw the clip and began trying to find RUSH’s address.
– Kamille on X is disappointed she hasn’t been booked in AEW since signing…
– Natalya posted…
