Will Ospreay responds to reports he will be going on a sabbatical

As seen during the May 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay won a sudden death Casino Gauntlet match and will challenge Swerve Strickland for the world title at the 2024 AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event.

It was reported by Fightful.com that Will Ospreay was missing this week’s Dynamite after working Double or Nothing, Dynamite, and Collision last week. Via Twitter/X, Ospreay responded to a headline from another site that claimed he is taking a “sabbatical” from AEW…

“Since when? I’ve got this Wednesday at home then I’m back to work .”

During last night’s Dynamite, Ren Fenix won a four-way match to earn an International title shot against Ospreay on the June 12th show.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

